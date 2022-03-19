Lee, No. 9 Kansas State beat No. 8 Washington State 50-40

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 9 Kansas State overcame a frustrating defensive scheme from No. 8 Washington State and won 50-40 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. After being held to just five points in the first half, Ayoka Lee, an AP Second Team All-American selection, finished with 20 points to lead the Wildcats (20-11) to their first tournament victory since 2017. Washington State (19-11) was powered by Charlisse Leger-Walker’s 20 points on offense.