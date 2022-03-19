Malkin, Crosby score in 3rd, Penguins beat Coyotes 4-1

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored third-period goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday. Malkin broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 to play. He was stopped on a drive to the net against Scott Wedgewood, but finally corralled the puck and chipped it in for his 11th goal of the season. The Russian center has only played 27 games this season due to injuries. Playing in front of many Pittsburgh fans in the desert, Crosby picked up a rebound off Jake Guentzel’s shot to score with 3:37 left, and added an empty-net goal with 1:50 to play. Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.