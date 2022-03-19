Maryland ready to face Florida Gulf Coast’s unique style

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fourth-seeded Maryland faces 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday with a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line. The game will feature two of the top five players on the career list in 3-pointers. Maryland’s Katie Benzan is fifth, and Florida Gulf Coast’s Kendall Spray is fourth. FGCU beat Virginia Tech 84-81 in the first round. Maryland beat Delaware 102-71. FGCU has nobody taller than 6-foot-1. The Eagles allowed 42 points to Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech’s 6-foot-6 star.