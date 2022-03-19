Michigan in Sweet 16 again as Brooks puts away Vols late

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan booked the most surprising of its five straight trips to the Sweet 16 by beating No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Eli Brooks put Michigan ahead for good with a three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute. He finished with 23 points. Big man Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines. Michigan will face either second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State in the East Region semifinals. Tennessee led by six points with 8 1/2 minutes left but then went cold.