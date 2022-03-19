Milwaukee hires Lundy from Division II Queens University

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee has hired Bart Lundy from Division II Queens University as its coach. Lundy posted a combined 333-103 record in two stints at Queens, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. His overall head coaching record of 429-190 includes a six-year tenure at Division I program High Point from 2003-09. At Milwaukee, Lundy replaces Pat Baldwin. The Panthers fired Baldwin after he went 57-92 in five seasons. Milwaukee went 10-22 this season, its sixth consecutive losing record.