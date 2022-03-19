NCAAs Day 2: You’re going to miss Coach K when he’s gone

By JIM LITKE

AP Sports Columnist

Mike Krzyzewski won his first NCAA Tournament game as Duke’s coach in 1985 and his 98th on Friday night. After announcing this season would be his last, the second-seeded Blue Devils seem determined to make sure Coach K doesn’t exit a moment too soon, comfortably bouncing Cal State-Fullerton in their opener. The win set up a second-round game against Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo, Krzyzewski’s longtime Hall of Fame pal. “It’s like the Hatfields and the McCoys,” Izzo said. “You got to war for a day, but the respect and the admiration will be there for a lifetime.”