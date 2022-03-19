Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:31 PM

No. 1 North Carolina State runs past Longwood 96-68

By MITCHELL NORTHAM
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five North Carolina State players scored in double digits as the No. 1 Wolfpack pulled away from No. 16 Longwood for a 96-68 victory Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Raina Perez led the way for N.C. State – which won its 30th game of the season, a program-record – with 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting. Longwood (22-12) got 25 points from Akila Smith and 19 from Kyla McMakin. N.C. State would grow its lead to as much as 29 points in the second half.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content