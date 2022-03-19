TIPPING OFF: Tar Heels get hot, now take on ’21 champ Baylor

By The Associated Press

North Carolina and first-year coach Hubert Davis got themselves off the NCAA Tournament bubble and now hope to make trouble for defending national champion Baylor in a featured matchup of the second round. The Tar Heels have won seven of eight and beat Marquette by 32 points Thursday. Baylor beat Norfolk State by 36. Elsewhere, Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway says his team always believed it could pull off its big upset of Kentucky. Next up is Murray State. Holloway says the Peacocks packed their bags planning to be in Indianapolis the entire weekend. And Creighton will be without Ryan Kalkbrenner against Kansas. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner injured his knee in the first round.