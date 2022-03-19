Vazquez sparks Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals and assisted on another to spark Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami 3-1 in MLS action.Ronald Matarrita took a cross from Vazquez and scored in the 18th minute to stake Cincinnati (2-2-0) to a 1-0 lead. Vazquez scored in the 24th minute on a header — with an assist from Matarrita — to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuain scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Matarrita took down DeAndre Yedlin in the box to cut Miami’s deficit to one. Vazquez drew a penalty in the 78th minute, but Luciano Acosta’s shot hit the left post. Vazquez wrapped up the win with a goal in the 82nd minute. Miami (0-3-1) is still looking for its first win of the season and has a minus-8 goal differential, worst in the MLS.