Burns repeats at Innisbrook after playoff win over Riley

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Sam Burns is a winner at the Valspar Championship again. This took a lot more work. He won at Innisbrook by making a birdie putt from about 30 feet on the second playoff hole to beat PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley. Burns had to make a 9-foot putt to salvage bogey on the 17th hole and keep a one-shot lead. Riley caught him in the group behind with a 6-foot birdie on the 17th, and he missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th. Burns now is No. 10 in the world with his 3rd win in the last year.