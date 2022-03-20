Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record with a clearance of 6.20 meters — or 20 feet, 4 inches — at the world indoor championships. The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt Sunday. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 or 19-10 1/4. Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 or 51-7 3/4.