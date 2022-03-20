Duplantis sets pole vault world record of 6.20m in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis has again broken his own pole vault world record with a 6.20-meter clearance at the world indoor championships. The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt Sunday. He had already secured his first world title with a clearance of 6.05. Duplantis had a 6.19-meter clearance on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena.