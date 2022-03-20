Inseparable: EPL rivals City, Liverpool to meet in cup semis

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City and Liverpool just can’t be kept apart this season. They are engaged in another tight tussle for the Premier League title and now the two northwest England rivals must squeeze an FA Cup semifinal meeting into their busy end-of-season schedules. Both won away matches in the quarterfinals on Sunday. City outlasted Southampton 4-1 and Liverpool edged past second-tier Nottingham Forest 1-0. They have been paired in the draw for the last four. That semifinal game will come a week after they play in the Premier League. City currently leads Liverpool by one point in a fascinating title race. Crystal Palace beat Everton 4-0 and will play Chelsea in the other semifinal match. Tottenham and Leicester won league matches.