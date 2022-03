CINCINNATI — Nate Johnson had 16 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers got past Florida 72-56 in the second round of the NIT. Jack Nunge added 12 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones chipped in 11, Dwon Odom scored 10 and Zach Freemantle had 10. Kowacie Reeves led the Gators with 14 points.