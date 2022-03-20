Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:43 AM

Kristoffersen wins WCup slalom title; McGrath wins last race

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen has clinched the men’s slalom title in the last event of the World Cup ski season. He placed second in a race dominated by Norway. Kristoffersen was in a duel for the seasonlong title with teammate Lucas Braathen. They were the last two starters after placing 1-2 in the first run. Kristoffersen sealed the title by placing second in the race behind another teammate, the United States-born Atle Lie McGrath. Braathen then dropped to place 11th. Austrian Manuel Feller was third in the race and also second in the final standings behind Kristoffersen.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content