Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:03 PM

Mathurin, top-seeded Arizona survive TCU upset bid in OT

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin made a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored six more points in the extra session, and top-seeded Arizona outlasted ninth-seeded TCU 85-80 on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mathurin finished with 30 points and Christian Koloko scored 28, including a putback dunk that slammed the door on the Horned Frogs with 9 seconds left in OT. Arizona’s two stars did enough for the Wildcats to avoid becoming the second No. 1 seed to fall during this tournament’s opening weekend. They will face fifth-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 23 points for TCU, which has never reached the Sweet 16.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content