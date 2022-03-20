Miller scores 24, Terps roll past Florida Gulf Coast 89-65

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 24 points, and fourth-seeded Maryland used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away to a 89-65 win over 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast. Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for the Terrapins, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland faces either Stanford or Kansas in the next round. Kendall Spray scored 17 points in the first half but none in the second for FGCU. The Eagles couldn’t follow their first-round win over Virginia Tech with another victory.