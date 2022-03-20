Norway’s Kristoffersen, Braathen duel for WCup slalom title

MERIBEL, Switzerland (AP) — A Norwegian duel is playing out for the season-ending men’s World Cup ski race and the seasonlong slalom title. Lucas Braathen leads the first run by just 0.05 seconds from Henrik Kristoffersen who tops the slalom standings ahead of his 21-year-old teammate. Another Norwegian, Atle Lie McGrath, was third-fastest with 0.21 to make up in the second run in the afternoon. Kristoffersen began the race with a 48-point lead in the discipline standings. He will secure the crystal trophy with a top-three finish in the race.