Shiffrin leads World Cup giant slalom, sets up title win

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the first run of the World Cup season-ending giant slalom Sunday to set up an unlikely title win. Shiffrin had attached a ribbon in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine’s flag to her helmet for the race at Méribel. She started third in the giant slalom season standings and needs at least a top-3 finish and for rivals Sara Hector and Tess Worley to both under-achieve. That is exactly how it went in the opening run. Shiffrin is 0.82 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. Worley is eighth and Hector 13th.