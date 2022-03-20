Worley wins WCup giant slalom title after Shiffrin fades

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s standout World Cup season has ended by letting the giant slalom title slip away to Tessa Worley. She was the final racer of the women’s season as the first-run leader with a 0.82-second advantage. Shiffrin needed to win the race to clinch an unlikely victory in the giant slalom standings. Instead her time was the slowest of the 24 second-run finishers and she placed seventh. She was 0.67 behind race winner Federica Brignone. That let France’s Worley use the 50 points she earned for placing fourth to end atop the giant slalom standings.