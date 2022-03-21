AP Source: Winston agrees to return to Saints on 2-year deal

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the agreement has not been announced. Winston started seven games for New Orleans in 2021 before a season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old Winston completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards. But his 14 touchdown passes to just three interception represented a considerable improvement in his ability to minimize risk compared to his final season with Tampa Bay in 2019, when he was intercepted an NFL-high 30 times.