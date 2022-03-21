Boris Becker accused of hiding tennis trophies during trial

LONDON (AP) — Former tennis champion Boris Becker is on trial in London for allegedly concealing property — including nine trophies — from bankruptcy trustees and dodging his obligation to disclose financial information to settle his debts. Prosecutors said Becker, 54, “acted dishonestly” when he hid or failed to hand over assets before and after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017. He is on trial charged with 24 counts under insolvency laws. Becker denies all charges. Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said the assets include trophies such as the 1985 and 1989 Wimbledon men’s singles title, his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996 and his 1992 Olympic gold medal. Becker is accused of concealing 1.13 million euros ($1.25 million) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership in Germany.