Cowboys add free agents Fowler, Washington as Schultz signs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have added defensive end Dante Fowler and receiver James Washington in free agency as tight end Dalton Schultz signs his $10.9 million franchise tag. The additions of Fowler and Washington come after the Cowboys lost free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory to Denver and traded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Dallas also re-signed linebacker Luke Gifford, who returns along with 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch.