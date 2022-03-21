Fudd helps UConn advance 52-47 over UCF in defensive battle

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored 16 points and hit two key free throws late as No. 2 seed UConn outfought No. 7 seed UCF 52-47 in a defensive slugfest Monday night to advance to an NCAA record 28th straight Sweet 16.Christyn Williams added 12 points for the Huskies (27-5), who have not allowed an opponent to score more than 51 points in their last 10 games. Diamond Battles scored 12 points for UCF (26-4), which saw its season end along with a 14-game winning streak. The Huskies led by just three points at halftime, but extended that to 12 points midway through the fourth quarter before UCF made a final push that fell short.