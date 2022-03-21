Kraken selloff lands Seattle a bounty in future draft picks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken went through an overhaul of their roster at the NHL trade deadline. Seattle traded away six players as part of five different deals. Gone are defensemen Mark Giordano and Jeremy Lauzon and forwards Colin Blackwell, Calle Jarnkrok, Mason Appelton and Marcus Johnasson. Seattle acquired 10 future draft selections in return, giving the Kraken 34 total picks over the next three drafts. General manager Ron Francis says he doesn’t intend to make 34 picks, but having the selections gives him the flexibility to make deals with other teams and get some more talent for the Kraken.