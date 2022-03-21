Larrañaga’s scramble scheme leads Miami into Sweet 16

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — To fully understand how long Miami basketball coach Jim Larrañaga has been teaching the scramble defense, consider that the first instructional video he did about the scheme came out three decades ago. And it was on VHS. Apparently, some analog ideas still can work in this digital world. The scramble is best defined as a series of swarming traps. It’s one of the big reasons why the Hurricanes are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. The No. 10 seeds in the Midwest Region will take on 11th-seeded Iowa State on Friday night for a spot in the Elite Eight.