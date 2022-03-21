Man gets life in prison for murder of NBA’s Lorenzen Wright

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Tennessee man in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose bullet-riddled body was found in a field nearly 12 years ago in his hometown of Memphis. The jury found Billy Ray Turner guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy Monday in the death of Wright. The judge sentenced Turner to life in prison for the murder conviction. The 6-foot, 11-inch Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Wright’s slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. Wright’s decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in east Memphis on July 28, 2010.