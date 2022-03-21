Schick out for Czechs in World Cup playoff against Sweden

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will be without its best attacker for the World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden after Patrik Schick was ruled out because of injury. The striker was selected in the Czechs’ squad last week despite having not played since Feb. 18 because of a calf problem. Schick did not play for Bayer Leverkusen in the German league over the weekend and the Czech national team has now said he will not be linking up with the squad. The winner of the game between Sweden and the Czech Republic on Thursday will face Poland on March 29 for a spot at the tournament in Qatar.