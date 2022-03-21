Sheldon paces Ohio St. to 79-64 2nd-round NCAA win over LSU

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 23 points, eight assists and three steals, and sixth seed Ohio State defeated No. 3 seed LSU 79-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Taylor Mikesell scored 18 and Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points for the Buckeyes, who responded to a large, loud hostile crowd in the Tigers’ home stadium by seizing momentum in the opening quarter and putting LSU in the deepest deficit it had face all season at 24 points late in the third quarter. Khayla Pointer scored 32 points for LSU. The Buckeys move on to face Texas in the Spokane Region semifinals on Friday.