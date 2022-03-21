Tackle Trent Brown returning to Patriots on 2-year deal

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH (AP) — Offensive tackle Trent Brown has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the New England Patriots. Brown’s agent confirmed the new contract, which will help the Patriots maintain some stability on the right side of their front five after they traded right guard Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay. Brown returned to New England this past season after two years with the Raiders but missed eight straight games in 2021 after suffering a calf injury in the Patriots’ season opener. He returned for the final nine games at right tackle and ranked as the Patriots’ second-highest rated lineman.