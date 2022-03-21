Wild acquire G Marc-Andre Fleury as West hopefuls make moves

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Minnesota Wild have acquired goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks hours before the NHL trade deadline. The Wild hope he can help them with a late-season playoff push. He is a three-time Stanley Cup winner. Elsewhere, the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche landed Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen, who is considered one of the best 200-foot wingers in hockey. The East-leading Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi in a trade with Columbus. The St. Louis Blues got the defenseman they’ve been looking for, acquiring Nick Leddy from the Detroit Red Wings.