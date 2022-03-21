Wild land Fleury, Rangers add 3 players at trade deadline

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Marc-Andre Fleury is back in the playoff picture after the Minnesota Wild acquired the three-time Stanley Cup-winner in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The New York Rangers were among the busiest teams in shoring up depth needs by acquiring forwards Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte and defenseman Justin Braun before the NHL’s trade deadline. Elsewhere, the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche landed Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen, who is considered one of the best 200-foot wingers in hockey. The East-leading Carolina Hurricanes acquired Columbus forward Max Domi in a three-team trade that also involved Florida. The Pittsburgh Penguins added secondary scoring punch in landing Rickard Rakell from Anaheim.