Wisconsin to host U-18 women’s world hockey championship

The Under-18 women’s world championship will be held in Madison, Wisconsin, in June after the coronavirus pandemic led to the tournament being canceled in Sweden in January. USA Hockey announced the eight-nation tournament will run from June 6 to 13 and split between the University of Wisconsin’s LaBahn Arena and Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena, which is home to the USHL Madison Capitols. The Under-18 women’s worlds haven’t been held since the United States beat Canada in 2020 in Slovakia. The 2021 tournament in Sweden was canceled because of COVID-19 as was this year’s initially, before the International Ice Hockey Federation announced it would be moved to June, with U.S. serving as the host.