Alonso, 12 other Mets reach deals avoiding arbitration

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Pete Alonso and 12 other New York Mets agreed to one-year contracts Tuesday that avoided arbitration, leaving only right-hander Chris Bassitt without a deal before the deadline to exchange proposed salaries. Alonso signed a $7.4 million, one-year deal, a significant raise in his first season of arbitration eligibility. All-Star closer Edwin Díaz got $10.2 million, outfielder Brandon Nimmo settled at $7 million, and slugger Dominic Smith agreed to $3.95 million. The 33-year-old Bassitt was acquired from Oakland this month. He was 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts last season.