Arizona’s Christian Koloko rises to become dominant force

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko has transformed himself from a skinny kid with limited offensive skills to the anchor of Arizona’s run to the Sweet 16. The 7-foot junior has added to his offensive repertoire to average 11.9 points this season. He’s also become a dominant force on the defensive end, finishing 13th nationally with 2.8 blocked shots per game. Koloko saw limited playing time as a freshman with the Wildcats, but he worked on his body and his game to become one of the nation’s best big men. His next game is Thursday when Arizona faces Houston.