`Nervous’ deGrom sharp in first spring training start

By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — In his first start since last summer, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had some butterflies during his Grapefruit League debut. But he certainly looked healthy. The two-time Cy Young Award winner fired two innings of one-hit ball in New York’s 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros. DeGrom got off to a sensational start last season, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA over 15 outings. But an elbow injury sidelined him the entire second half of the season, and the Mets collapsed without him after leading the NL East for a long stretch. The right-hander’s last start was a seven-inning effort against Milwaukee on July 7.