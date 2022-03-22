Ole Miss adds transfer RB Bentley, LB Coleman

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has added two more transfers to its roster with the addition of SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV and TCU linebacker Khari Coleman. The school announced the latest transfers on the first day of spring practice. The Rebels are expected to have at least 13 new transfers going through spring with the team. Bentley was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference pick at SMU, who was co-rookie of the year as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Coleman started 13 games in two seasons with TCU and led all freshmen with 15 tackles for loss two seasons ago.