Staley’s NCAA fix for inequities? Pay women’s teams like men

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

The phrase “March Madness” is everywhere this women’s NCAA Tournament. It’s part of the NCAA’s effort to make sure there is equity with the men’s tournament. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has an idea to really help women close the gap with the men. She says women’s teams should receive the same kind of money the men’s team get. The men’s teams get money from their conferences, funding that comes from the NCAA’s massive TV deal for the men’s tournament. The women’s tournament has a TV deal that is bundled with other events. It is not as lucrative.