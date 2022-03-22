Stars defeat Edmonton; Oilers’ 1st loss after scoring first

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3, handing the Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first. Tyler Seguin added an empty-net goal at 19:41 and Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves. Kailer Yamamoto, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers, who are 21-1-0 when scoring first this season. The NHL record to begin a season is 22-0-0 by the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.