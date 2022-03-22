Trade for Watson ends up costing Browns a little more

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The price for Deshaun Watson went up for the Browns in 24 hours. Call it football inflation. Cleveland’s trade for the legally entangled quarterback became official Sunday when the Browns released statements explaining their decision to add him following an extensive investigation. Watson has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by 22 women. The Browns’ announcement included terms of the deal that turned out to be inaccurate. Cleveland sent first- and fourth-round draft picks in 2022, first- and third-rounders in 2023 and first- and fourth-rounders in 2024 to the Texans. Two of those picks weren’t in the original deal.