Wild, Avs, Rangers among the winners at NHL trade deadline

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer

Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at the NHL trade deadline. He was traded by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the potentially contending Minnesota Wild. Minnesota gets a three-time Stanley Cup winner to shore up their goaltending. The bold move boosts the Wild’s chances of making the playoffs and perhaps making a deep run for the first time since reaching the 2003 Western Conference finals. The Wild gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s draft, and Chicago agreed to pay half of what is left on the last year of Fleury’s three-year contract.