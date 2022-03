CINCINNATI — Adam Kunkel made a layup with 56 seconds left to give Xavier the lead en route to a 75-73 win over Vanderbilt in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Zach Freemantle had 16 points, one of five Musketeers players in double figures. Colby Jones added 15 points. Adam Kunkel chipped in 14, Nate Johnson scored 12 and Jack Nunge had 10. Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.