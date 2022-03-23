2 with extreme-right links arrested in rugby player slaying

ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man suspected in the weekend killing of former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was arrested early Wednesday in Hungary, European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust said. A second man was arrested in France, a French judicial official said. Both men were linked to France’s extreme right scene. They were arrested as suspected participants in the killing, according to the judicial official, who couldn’t be identified by name due to an ongoing investigation. A 24-year-old woman, arrested Saturday, the day of the killing, was placed under investigation on Tuesday for alleged complicity. Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, was 42.