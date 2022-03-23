29 hospitalized after London Olympic pool chlorine gas leak

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say 29 people were taken to the hospital with breathing difficulties after a “high quantity of chlorine gas” leaked in a swimming pool at the London sports complex that hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics. The London Fire Brigade said around 200 people were evacuated after the chlorine gas was released inside the Aquatics Center at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London due to a “chemical reaction.” The brigade said it took 29 people to the hospital and assessed another 48 people at the scene. Most of those affected reported minor breathing difficulties.