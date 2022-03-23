AP source: NIT leaving Madison Square Garden next 2 years

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden won’t host the NIT semifinals and championship game the next two years, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Wednesday night because no public announcement had been made. ESPN, citing anonymous sources, was first to report the change and said 2023 and 2024 are available for bid, with potential locations ranging from resort areas such as Las Vegas to historic arenas like Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nothing has been determined beyond 2024.