Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:51 PM

Chargers hoping Johnson can fill need on defensive line

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The defensive line of the Los Angeles Chargers had two big flaws last season. They are hoping the addition of Austin Johnson helps in both areas. Johnson signed a two-year deal on March 16 to join the Chargers after having a career season with the New York Giants last year. The 27-year-old defender started all 17 games and finished with 72 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks. The Chargers were 23rd in total defense, but 30th against the run last season. They allowed 138.9 yards per game on the ground, the worst showing since 2003.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content