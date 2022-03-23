Female engineer earns 1st victory as lead of Ganassi team

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Danielle Shepherd last weekend became just the second woman in at least two decades to lead an IMSA sports car team to victory. Shepherd earned her victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring in just the second race of her new job. The 28-year-old was promoted during the offseason from Alex Palou’s IndyCar championship-winning team to her dream job of lead engineer. She’s now in charge of the startup No. 02 Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing. Shepherd led the car driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani to the overall win at Sebring.