Knierim-Frazier top pairs short program at skating worlds

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

The U.S. pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier took the lead after the short program at the figure skating world championships in France. The majority of Olympic figure skating medalists are absent because of the ban on Russian athletes from international competition. In the women’s event, Olympic bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan took a big lead over Loena Hendrickx of Belgium and American Mariah Bell after their short programs at Sud de France Arena in Montpellier. Competition resumes Thursday with the men’s short program and pairs free skate.