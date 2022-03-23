The Citadel brings Ed Conroy back as men’s basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Citadel is bringing Ed Conroy back for a second stint as men’s basketball coach. Conroy is a former Bulldogs player who coached the program for four seasons from 2006-2010. He led the team to a 20-13 mark in 2008-09, one of only two 20-win seasons in school history. Conroy left to become Tulane’s head coach in 2010. He has spent this past season as an assistant at Vanderbilt. Conroy takes over for Duggar Baucom, whose contract wasn’t renewed after seven mostly struggling seasons.