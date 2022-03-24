AP source: Jays trade Grichuk and cash to Rockies for Tapia

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the deal says the Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto. The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs last season. The 28-year-old Tapia hit .273 with 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 133 games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.